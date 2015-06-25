June 25 Texas' largest power company, Energy
Future Holdings Corp, has scrapped a bankruptcy exit plan
centered on the sale of its multibillion dollar power line stake
and instead will pursue a reorganization, the company said in an
internal memo on Thursday.
The company now expects to exit bankruptcy in mid-2016,
about 15 months later than its estimate in April 2014 when it
filed for Chapter 11.
The company has been working with a complex group of
creditors with competing interests to overhaul its $42 billion
in debt and find a consensual path out of bankruptcy.
Energy Future has proposed splitting itself in two. The
Luminant power generating business and its TXU retail utility
would be spun off to the senior creditors of those units, while
the parent would retain its stake in Oncor, which operates the
largest power distribution system in Texas.
In April, the company proposed three alternatives for the
parent and Oncor: the auction, an equity investment to raise
cash for creditors, or a standalone reorganization.
The company memo to staff, which was reviewed by Reuters,
said various creditor groups had agreed in principle to back the
standalone reorganization, under which the parent company would
emerge from bankruptcy and likely become a publicly traded
company.
On Thursday, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington,
Delaware set a hearing in January to confirm Energy Future's
exit plan, the memo said.
The company's bankruptcy plans have been strenuously opposed
by a group of junior creditors of the TXU and Luminant side of
the business, who are pushing their own proposal.
The junior creditors prefer to convert the Oncor investment
into a real estate investment trust, which tend to be highly
valued by investors.
The junior creditors lawyer, Tom Lauria, told Thursday's
court hearing they have been working with Hunt Consolidated Inc
to acquire the Oncor stake in a deal worth $19 billion,
Bloomberg News reported.
InfraREIT Inc, which owns power transmission lines,
disclosed in a securities filing this month that Hunt
Consolidated had approached it about combining InfraREIT with
Oncor. Hunt owns 29.4 percent of InfraREIT.
Shares of InfraREIT closed down 5.7 percent at $30.85 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Energy Future was formed after the 2007 record buyout of TXU
Corp led by KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management and the private
equity arm of Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Richard Chang)