WILMINGTON, Del Dec 1 Texas power company
Energy Future Holdings Corp will start hearings in February to
confirm its Chapter 11 bankruptcy exit plan and its proposed
sale of its powerlines business to NextEra Energy Inc
for $18.6 billion, a judge said on Thursday.
Those hearings had been scheduled to begin on Thursday, but
were postponed after the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled
last month that the company owed holders of its first-lien and
second-lien notes about $800 million more than anticipated.
The company's plan is based on a sale of its main asset, its
stake in the Oncor powerlines business, to NextEra Energy of
Juno Beach, Florida.
