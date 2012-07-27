LONDON, July 27 British wholesale gas prices for delivery in winter are expected to rise later this summer, as maintenance in Norway and Qatar cut supplies and require large amounts of storage withdrawals, Deutsche Bank said on Friday in a research note.

The UK NBP winter 2012/2013 gas delivery contract is trading around 62.85 pence a therm, close to an 18-month low.

Deutsche Bank said maintenance work in the Norwegian system, as well as at Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals in September, would cut supplies at a time when demand would be 16 million cubic metres (mcm) higher than currently.

"This will arguably require consistent storage withdrawals for a month or more, creating upward price pressure for the winter contract," Deutsche Bank said.

Britain's gas storage sites are currently filled to an average of over 85 percent, well above the European average of under 72 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Because of Britain's high gas storage levels and as a result of slumping LNG demand in Asia, some analysts believe that UK gas prices will avoid sharp price rises.

Asian LNG spot prices for September delivery slumped to $13.50 a million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, down from over $18 in May.

Some traders said the eroding Asian premium would lead to enough LNG tankers being redirected to Europe to offset the supply cuts resulting from maintenance.

"British storage levels are healthy, gas demand will remain low because the economy won't recover before the end of the year, and spot redirections from Asia to Europe will offset supply cuts by September's maintenance," one gas trader said. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by David Holmes)