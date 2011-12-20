LONDON Dec 20 The UK's Easington gas
terminal returned to full availability on Tuesday morning after
Monday's outage, Norway's North Sea infrastructure operator
Gassco said.
"There is now full availability at the Easington terminal,
after yesterday's instrument problem," a spokeswoman for Gassco
said, but added there were "still some challenges upstream due
to the shut down yesterday."
The Easington terminal, operated by British utility Centrica
, receives gas from the Langeled pipeline that supplies
Britain with Norwegian gas.
Flows from Langeled into Easington returned to full capacity
of just under 80 million cubic metres per day (mcm) on Monday
evening but dropped below 40 mcm on Tuesday morning, according
to data from the UK's grid operator National Grid.