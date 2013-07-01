* Putin defends Russian pipeline gas model
By Alexei Anishchuk and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, July 1 President Vladimir Putin has
defended the long-term supply deals under which Russia exports
its gas and warned that abandoning them would undermine global
energy security.
Putin won the backing of strategic allies at a summit of gas
exporters in an ornate hall in the Kremlin on Monday, but the
gathering exposed divisions over the challenge that flexible
liquefied natural gas (LNG) poses to Russia's pipeline gas
supplies.
The Russian leader has, since he first became president in
2000, deployed state gas export monopoly Gazprom to
project geopolitical power and restore prestige lost with the
Soviet Union's collapse.
But with a growing flotilla of tankers supplying LNG to
world markets, the long-term export contracts that tie the price
of Russian gas to oil, and set minimum purchase requirements for
buyers, have come under threat.
Putin said that loosening the oil-price link or scrapping
contractual 'take-or-pay' clauses would eventually lead to
higher costs, not only for producers who need price security to
justify long-term investments, but also for buyers.
"What we are talking about, above all, are attempts to
dictate economic terms that are unacceptable to producers of gas
delivered by pipeline," Putin told leaders from the 13-member
Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
"Unfortunately, the advocates of such a policy do not
understand that abandoning the fundamental principles of
long-term contracts would not only inflict a blow on gas
producers but also bring with them significant costs."
Putin hit out at the European Union, where energy market
reforms under the Third Energy Package threaten Gazprom's
control over the gas supply chain from wellhead to consumer.
Gazprom's loss of pricing power in Europe, which accounts
for more than half its gas revenues, has driven down its market
value to $78 billion from $360 billion in 2008.
Analysts say that supply fundamentals - gas is abundant
while oil is relatively scarce - will make it hard for Gazprom
to uphold an export-pricing model that dates back to the Soviet
era.
Gazprom's export monopoly is also under threat from reforms
that would allow Russian rivals such as Novatek and
Rosneft to export LNG. Energy Minister Alexander Novak
said that the necessary legislation would be passed and take
effect this year.
CONDITIONAL SUPPORT
Putin, who began his third spell as president in May 2012,
has set out to defend Russian interests on the world stage as he
tries to reassert his authority after the biggest protests since
he first rose to power.
He won support on gas pricing from Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro, Bolivia's Evo Morales and Abdelkader Bensalah,
chairman of the Algerian Senate.
But the energy minister of top LNG exporter Qatar said that
each member of the group has its own point of view on the
development of the sector.
"We should remember that our pricing policy should also be
derived from the interests of consumers, not only of producers,"
Mohammed Saleh al-Sada told the summit, broadcast live on
Russian television.
The GECF, holding its second summit, says that its members
control 80 percent of world gas output and 70 percent of LNG
production.
In reality, many of its members are net importers, leaving
Russia and Qatar as the biggest players on international
markets. They now face potential challenges from the United
States, which has overtaken Russia to become the world's largest
gas producer, and Australia, which is expanding into LNG.
Founded more than a decade ago, the GECF drew comparisons
with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries but
failed to show the type of cohesion that has made the oil export
cartel capable of influencing global crude markets.
"We don't want to create a cartel," Putin later told
reporters. He said that Russia had won support from "all" GECF
states for oil indexation, also expressed in a joint communique.
Yet Putin's remarks showed little appreciation for the
positions of some other members, reinforcing the impression that
the GECF - headed by Russia's Leonid Bokhanovsky - is a vehicle
for Moscow to lobby its own agenda.
Also hindering cooperation are simmering tensions between
Russia and some Gulf Arab gas producers over Putin's support for
President Bashar Al-Assad in Syria's civil war. Qatar supports
the Syrian opposition.
The GECF comprises Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial
Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and
Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. Iraq,
Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Norway are observers.
