GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cap 5th month of gains on China relief; sterling slips
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
MOSCOW, July 1 President Vladimir Putin on Monday defended the long-term supply deals under which Russia exports the bulk of its natural gas, saying abandoning them would undermine global energy security.
Addressing a summit of gas exporting nations, Putin repudiated outside pressure to loosen the oil price link and so-called take-or-pay requirements under which state gas export monopoly Gazprom supplies gas. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
* OPEC-led efforts already undercut by soaring U.S. output (Adds comment, updates prices)