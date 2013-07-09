(Repeats JULY 8 story, no change to text)
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, July 8 Huge natural gas finds in the
eastern Mediterranean mean the European Union could bolster its
energy security partly through new supply from within the EU,
though high extraction costs make lower gas bills unlikely.
When Cyprus joined in 2004, the European Union's hunt for
fresh natural gas supply was focused on dueling pipeline
projects to tap vast fields in Azerbaijan.
Europe's interest in Azeri gas has not changed since, but
much has, including huge gas finds off Israel and EU member
Cyprus, as well as a U.S. shale gas boom that is spurring
European efforts to catch up.
Cyprus and Israel hope to begin gas exports within this
decade and others, such as Lebanon and Greece, have also
announced plans to begin drilling.
Recoverable gas in the Levant Basin, which lies largely in
Cypriot and Israeli waters in the eastern Mediterranean, hold
some 3.5 trillion cubic metres of gas, the U.S. Geological
Survey has estimated.
That would meet all of Europe's gas demand for seven years
and could mean exports of as much as 2 trillion cubic metres
from Cyprus and Israel worth some $800 billion at current
European gas prices.
It's especially welcome news for troubled Cyprus. One of the
smallest countries in the euro zone, Cyprus was forced to
negotiate a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) aid package in March
from the EU and International Monetary Fund.
Based just on reserves already found in Israel and Cyprus,
their planned exports would reach 550 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of gas, worth over $200 billion at current European market
prices.
"These are exciting times for the East Mediterranean," said
Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Cyprus' Minister of Energy, Commerce,
Industry and Tourism. "Developing domestic gas will be critical
for our competitiveness."
NO PRICE BREAK
Despite the promise shown in the eastern Mediterranean,
Europe cannot realistically expect a U.S.-style boom that
radically lowers the price of gas the way the development of
shale gas has shrunk energy bills there.
Extracting gas from the deepest reaches of the Mediterranean
is simply far more expensive than the on-land production of
shale gas that has led the way in North America.
Reuters research shows the Mediterranean gas could be
developed for a selling price of $7-8 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) in Europe.
Yet that is not much of a discount to Europe's current
average spot gas price of $9 per mmBtu, and still twice the U.S.
spot price of less than $4.
Reuters' estimates are based on investment cost and revenue
estimates provided by companies and governments, and input from
sources at banks and consultancies.
The Mediterranean could not only supply Europe but, because
of its proximity to the Suez Canal, top Asian customers such as
South Korean and Japanese utilities, as well.
This means that Asia will remain a temptation for Cyprus and
Israel as selling prices there have been closer to $15 per mmBtu
in recent years, against a break-even cost of about $10.
COOPERATION
Cyprus and Israel have signed an agreement to jointly
develop their gas resources and the Israelis have announced they
will offer as much as 40 percent of their reserves for export,
seeking to satisfy exploration companies.
"The decision balances between the need to ensure a cheap
and available source of energy for Israelis and the need to
export," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Development has been led by U.S. energy company Noble
and Israeli firms Delek Drilling and Avner Oil
Exploration.
They have been joined by majors such as France's Total
, Italy's ENI, Australia's Woodside Petroleum
and South Korea's Kogas.
Russia's Gazprom is also interested.
Despite the promising start, there are political risks which
could slow or derail development, including debate over how much
gas Israel should export and the wider region's political
instability.
"Downward revisions to export targets will make it even
harder for Israel to attract the industry's marquee names, which
have already been deterred by the region's difficult
geopolitics," risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in a research
note.
Cyprus will only use a fraction of what it has found for its
own market, yet analysts say it may need to find more than its
already discovered 200 bcm in gas to attract the needed
investment.
There is also debate about where infrastructure should be
built.
"The Israeli government wants the export facility to be
built in Israel so they can control it, including militarily,"
said Israeli energy consultant Amir Foster. "If it is built in
Cyprus, this would not be the case, although it may be
commercially more attractive."
STRATEGIC VALUE
For Europe, the Mediterranean gas has a strategic value as a
means of lowering its dependence on Russian and North African
imports.
One of the EU's biggest plans, in the works for more than a
decade, has focused on two rival pipeline proposals to deliver
supply from the vast Shah Deniz II gas field in Azerbaijan.
A recent decision calls for a pipeline to collect the Azeri
gas in Turkey and deliver it to southern Italy beginning in
2019.
Yet those plans call for deliveries of just 10 bcm of gas
per year, making the eastern Mediterranean a much larger
potential supply source.
Cyprus' membership in the EU also offers the added incentive
of regulatory oversight.
"The eastern Mediterranean is becoming an important gas
corridor for the European Union," said Charles Ellinas, the
chief executive of the Cyprus National Hydrocarbon Company.
"We are committed to sending gas to Europe and are very keen
to maintain good relations with Europe," he said.
