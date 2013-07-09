(Repeats JULY 8 story, no change to text)

LONDON, July 8 Huge natural gas finds in the eastern Mediterranean mean the European Union could bolster its energy security partly through new supply from within the EU, though high extraction costs make lower gas bills unlikely.

When Cyprus joined in 2004, the European Union's hunt for fresh natural gas supply was focused on dueling pipeline projects to tap vast fields in Azerbaijan.

Europe's interest in Azeri gas has not changed since, but much has, including huge gas finds off Israel and EU member Cyprus, as well as a U.S. shale gas boom that is spurring European efforts to catch up.

Cyprus and Israel hope to begin gas exports within this decade and others, such as Lebanon and Greece, have also announced plans to begin drilling.

Recoverable gas in the Levant Basin, which lies largely in Cypriot and Israeli waters in the eastern Mediterranean, hold some 3.5 trillion cubic metres of gas, the U.S. Geological Survey has estimated.

That would meet all of Europe's gas demand for seven years and could mean exports of as much as 2 trillion cubic metres from Cyprus and Israel worth some $800 billion at current European gas prices.

It's especially welcome news for troubled Cyprus. One of the smallest countries in the euro zone, Cyprus was forced to negotiate a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) aid package in March from the EU and International Monetary Fund.

Based just on reserves already found in Israel and Cyprus, their planned exports would reach 550 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, worth over $200 billion at current European market prices.

"These are exciting times for the East Mediterranean," said Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Cyprus' Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism. "Developing domestic gas will be critical for our competitiveness."

NO PRICE BREAK

Despite the promise shown in the eastern Mediterranean, Europe cannot realistically expect a U.S.-style boom that radically lowers the price of gas the way the development of shale gas has shrunk energy bills there.

Extracting gas from the deepest reaches of the Mediterranean is simply far more expensive than the on-land production of shale gas that has led the way in North America.

Reuters research shows the Mediterranean gas could be developed for a selling price of $7-8 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in Europe.

Yet that is not much of a discount to Europe's current average spot gas price of $9 per mmBtu, and still twice the U.S. spot price of less than $4.

Reuters' estimates are based on investment cost and revenue estimates provided by companies and governments, and input from sources at banks and consultancies.

The Mediterranean could not only supply Europe but, because of its proximity to the Suez Canal, top Asian customers such as South Korean and Japanese utilities, as well.

This means that Asia will remain a temptation for Cyprus and Israel as selling prices there have been closer to $15 per mmBtu in recent years, against a break-even cost of about $10.

COOPERATION

Cyprus and Israel have signed an agreement to jointly develop their gas resources and the Israelis have announced they will offer as much as 40 percent of their reserves for export, seeking to satisfy exploration companies.

"The decision balances between the need to ensure a cheap and available source of energy for Israelis and the need to export," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Development has been led by U.S. energy company Noble and Israeli firms Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration.

They have been joined by majors such as France's Total , Italy's ENI, Australia's Woodside Petroleum and South Korea's Kogas.

Russia's Gazprom is also interested.

Despite the promising start, there are political risks which could slow or derail development, including debate over how much gas Israel should export and the wider region's political instability.

"Downward revisions to export targets will make it even harder for Israel to attract the industry's marquee names, which have already been deterred by the region's difficult geopolitics," risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in a research note.

Cyprus will only use a fraction of what it has found for its own market, yet analysts say it may need to find more than its already discovered 200 bcm in gas to attract the needed investment.

There is also debate about where infrastructure should be built.

"The Israeli government wants the export facility to be built in Israel so they can control it, including militarily," said Israeli energy consultant Amir Foster. "If it is built in Cyprus, this would not be the case, although it may be commercially more attractive."

STRATEGIC VALUE

For Europe, the Mediterranean gas has a strategic value as a means of lowering its dependence on Russian and North African imports.

One of the EU's biggest plans, in the works for more than a decade, has focused on two rival pipeline proposals to deliver supply from the vast Shah Deniz II gas field in Azerbaijan.

A recent decision calls for a pipeline to collect the Azeri gas in Turkey and deliver it to southern Italy beginning in 2019.

Yet those plans call for deliveries of just 10 bcm of gas per year, making the eastern Mediterranean a much larger potential supply source.

Cyprus' membership in the EU also offers the added incentive of regulatory oversight.

"The eastern Mediterranean is becoming an important gas corridor for the European Union," said Charles Ellinas, the chief executive of the Cyprus National Hydrocarbon Company.

"We are committed to sending gas to Europe and are very keen to maintain good relations with Europe," he said. (Additional reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)