* ITGI sees Eastern Med gas by 2018/2019
* Political, technical hurdles to slow development
* ITGI could also part of Russia's South Stream pipeline
By Michael Kahn
VIENNA, Sept 11 The ITGI pipeline project, which
lost out in the race to carry Caspian supplies to Europe, could
find a new role in transporting eastern Mediterranean gas
through Greece, the pipeline's director of international
activities said on Tuesday.
"By 2018-2019, gas from east Med may find its way to Greece
and through Greece to the rest of Europe, providing
diversification and security of supply as well diversification
of routes," ITGI's director of international activities Dimitris
Manolis told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in
Vienna.
"The new fields in eastern Mediterranean - Tamar, Leviathan
and Block 12 - are three of the (world's) top five largest
discoveries of the decade."
Pipeline projects such as ITGI are hot topics as western
European users seek to reduce their dependency on Russian gas
supplies.
Yet the costly development of new pipelines remains subject
to political and geological factors and the Nabucco West
pipeline and the TAP project, rivals to ITGI, were picked as
favoured possible routes to carry Caspian gas to western Europe
by Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II consortium, led by BP and
Statoil.
The decision was part of a long process of elimination to
choose a new pipeline to reduce Russia's dominance of the
European Union natural gas market, forcing ITGI to explore other
opportunities.
"(The project) remains open to export natural gas from Shah
Deniz II, however, due to the latest selection choices by Shah
Deniz II we are forced to consider in parallel alternative
sources of gas," Manolis said.
One of these options could be transporting gas from new
fields in the eastern Mediterranean, with proven reserves of
around 940 bcm, enough to meet Europe's gas demands for over 18
months.
Manolis said DEPA, Texas-based Noble Energy,
Israel's Delek Group and the Cypriot government had
looked at whether building such a pipeline to transport eastern
Mediterranean supplies was possible.
ITGI (also known as TGI or IGI) is an upgrade and extension
of existing gas connections which should cost around 1.25
billion euros ($1.6 billion) and be ready by 2015.
The operator's main partners are Italy's Edison,
Greece's state-controlled DEPA and Turkey's Botas.
TECHNICAL AND POLITICAL PROBLEMS
Developing gas production and exports in the eastern
Mediterranean will pose technical and political difficulties as
the waters between Israel, Cyprus and Greece are among the
deepest in the Mediterranean Sea.
"Despite technical difficulties, the construction and
operation of such a pipeline is do-able," he said, adding
technical feasibility had been confirmed by projects with
similar characteristics, such as the Medgaz pipeline between
Algeria and Span and the Galsi pipeline between Tunisia and
Italy.
While cooperation between Israel and Cyprus works well, with
the two governments having joint exploration agreements, experts
say developing Israel's and Cyprus's gas fields will be further
complicated because of deeper regional conflicts.
Analysts have said it would be easier to run a pipeline from
Cyprus to Turkey, but political disputes over the division of
Cyprus have so far prevented joint development. The Turkish
government has said any Cypriot gas revenues would have to be
shared with Turkish-speaking northern Cyprus.
Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, which
along with the European Union does not recognise northern
Cyprus.
Additionally, the Lebanese government has said that some of
Leviathan's gas may be in its waters, a claim Israel rejects.
ITGI could also become the European leg of the
Gazprom-backed South Stream project, which plans to
transport up to 63 bcm of gas to central and south Europe,
bypassing countries such as Ukraine.
TAP's partners are Norway's Statoil, Swiss firm EGL
and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas. Nabucco's main
stakeholders are OMV, German utility RWE,
Hungary's MOL, Romania's Transgaz, Bulgaria's
Bulgargaz and Turkey's Botas.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London; Editing
by David Holmes)