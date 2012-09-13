BERNE, Sept 13 The second line of the Nord
Stream gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany will become
operational in early October, the chairman of the shareholders'
committee and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said on
Thursday.
"It (the second line) will be running from the seventh or
eight of October and the Russian President (Vladimir Putin) will
be present," said Schroeder, speaking through a translator at an
energy conference in Berne, Switzerland.
The first leg of the pipeline was launched in November 2011
and runs along the Baltic Sea bed. It has an annual capacity of
27.5 billion cubic meters.
Russia's gas export monopolist Gazprom built Nord
Stream to reduce its reliance on pumping gas through Ukraine,
where disputes over transit fees have led to gas supply
interruptions to Europe in the past.
