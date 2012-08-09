* Deal includes option for up to 50 pct stake in TAP
* TAP one of two contenders to curb EU dependence on Russian
gas
* TAP still lacks Italian energy company as partner
* BP says also interested in Nabucco West stake
(Adds BP comment)
By Barbara Lewis and Henning Gloystein
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Aug 9 The Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) project said on Thursday it had reached a funding
deal with companies in the Shah Deniz consortium, boosting its
chance of winning the contest to transport Azeri gas to European
countries.
The agreement includes an option for shareholders in the
consortium that is developing Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 offshore
gas field - BP, Azeri state firm SOCAR and Total
- to take up to 50 percent equity in TAP.
Azeri fields are the most developed new sources of natural
gas in Central Asia, which can provide the European Union with
an alternative to Russia - supplier of around a quarter of EU
gas needs.
TAP is one of two proposed pipelines short-listed by the
Shah Deniz 2 gas consortium to carry 16 billion cubic metres of
Azeri natural gas per year.
"The signing of this agreement is a significant vote of
confidence in the quality of TAP's technical and commercial
solutions from key industry players, and underpins the
cooperation agreement that was signed between TAP and Shah Deniz
in June," Kjetil Tungland, TAP's managing director, said in a
statement.
EU energy regulation forbids a single company or consortium
from owning more than 50 percent of assets in the upstream,
midstream and downstream projects of a gas value chain, which
means this would be the maximum share the Shah Deniz group could
hold in TAP.
While declining to say how much money was involved, TAP said
the funding would contribute towards work leading up to the
final routing decision, which it said was expected in 2013.
SOCAR previously said it could decide earlier.
RIVAL PROJECT
TAP would take a route through Albania and Greece into
Italy, and analysts say it will need to sign up an Italian
energy company in order to be successful.
Italy's ENEL has said it may be interested in
joining TAP but has yet to agree on a firm offer.
The rival Nabucco West project would ship gas from Turkey's
western border into the Baumgarten hub in Austria.
The Shah Deniz consortium has said it would like to hold
stakes in all aspects of the Azeri gas project.
It is not yet a partner in Nabucco West, but BP said it was
aiming for a stake in this pipeline too, should it be chosen.
"Our aim is to be involved in all aspects of the project so
the aim is to be involved in Nabucco and TANAP as well, and this
is still being negotiated," BP spokesman Toby Odone said.
The European Commission was long regarded as a supporter of
the "Nabucco classic" project, which would have carried gas all
the way from Azerbaijan through Turkey and into the European
Union, but the project was deemed too expensive to be viable.
The downsized Nabucco West pipeline, like TAP, would connect
to another link across Turkey. Turkey and Azerbaijan have
committed to the $7 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline
(TANAP) to ship Azeri gas to the EU border.
The Commission, the EU's executive arm, now says it does not
favour any project or route over another as long as it carries
Azeri gas, which would help to guarantee security of supply by
reducing EU dependence on Russia.
TAP's shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5
percent), Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON
Ruhrgas of Germany (15 percent).
Nabucco's six shareholders are Austria's OMV AG,
Germany's RWE AG, Hungary's MOL through its
gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and
Romania's Transgaz.
(Editing by Alison Birrane and Jane Baird)