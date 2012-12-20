* Nabucco West pipeline competes against TAP project for
Azeri gas
* Azeri group says stake in Nabucco West key for it to be
picked
* Nabucco project had to downsize to stay in competition
(Adds details, background)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Dec 20 Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas
group could agree to take over a 50 percent stake in the Nabucco
pipeline consortium by January, boosting Nabucco's prospects in
a competition between projects that aim to pipe Azeri gas into
Europe.
Nabucco stakeholder Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) said on
Thursday that talks were advanced and that he hoped a deal could
be sealed on Jan. 10 at a Nabucco shareholders meeting in Sofia.
"We are holding talks almost every day. We expect Shah Deniz
to acquire 50 percent of the shares in the Nabucco consortium,"
Mikhail Andonov, head of BEH, told reporters.
The Shah Deniz II consortium has already signed a funding
deal with Nabucco's rival, the Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP)
pipeline, which aims to pumpt the gas to Italy.
Shah Deniz II has said that Nabucco would have to hand over
a significant stake in the project in order to stay in the race.
"There are two semi-finals for the Azeri gas. Such a deal
will boost significantly the prospects for Nabucco," BEH's
Andonov said.
A Nabucco spokesman declined to comment.
DOWNSIZED NABUCCO
The Nabucco gas pipeline project was initially designed to
transport an annual capacity of 32 billion cubic metres of Azeri
and other central Asian gas through Turkey and southeastern
Europe into Austria.
But its high costs and a lack of gas suppliers beyond the 16
bcm Shah Deniz II consortium led to the project being downsized
and shortened.
The new Nabucco West project now aims to ship 16 bcm of gas
from the Turkish border to Austria, leaving the transit through
Turkey to the joint Azeri-Turkish TANAP pipeline.
The European Union supports the delivery of Azeri gas to the
region, which is expected to start in 2018 regardless of the
pipeline chosen, to reduce its dependency on Russian gas
imports.
Andonov said the 50 percent stake under discussion with the
artners in Shah-Deniz II - BP, Statoil, Azeri
state firm SOCAR and Total - would not give them
control over Nabucco, where decisions require a two-thirds
majority.
He declined to elaborate on the value of the deal.
Along with BEH, shareholders in Nabucco include Austrian
energy group OMV, Hungary's MOL through its
gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, and Romania's
Transgaz.
German utility RWE is currently holding talks to
sell its stake in Nabucco to OMV.
