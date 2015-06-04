PARIS, June 4 Italian gas infrastructure company
Snam could take a stake of up to 20 percent in the
project to build the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will
carry gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
CEO Carlo Malacarne said that as gas buyers are signing
binding, long-term ship-or-pay contracts for the Azeri gas, the
transmission revenue is guaranteed, which opens the way for
regulated infrastructure players like Snam to enter the project.
"We are ready to evaluate buying up to 20 percent of the
project," Malacarne told Reuters at the Paris World Gas
Conference.
TAP's current shareholders are BP (20 percent), the
State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (20
percent), Norway's Statoil (20 percent), Belgian gas
network firm Fluxys (19 percent), Spain's Enagas
(16 percent) and Swiss company Axpo (5
percent).
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely)