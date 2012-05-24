LONDON May 24 Gas production from Centrica's
South Morecambe field restarted on Thursday morning
following an unplanned technical outage the previous day, the
company said.
The field's usual output rate of around 6.2 million cubic
metres per day (mcm/d) had fallen to zero at 1430 GMT on
Wednesday but the outage ended at 0332 BST (0232 GMT) on
Thursday, Centrica said in a market notification message.
The South Morecambe field in the Irish Sea feeds gas to the
Barrow terminal, which was receiving almost 4 mcm of gas on
Thursday morning, according to data from National Grid,
up from under 2 mcm last night.