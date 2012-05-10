NEW YORK May 10 U.S. gasoline crack spreads, the profits refiners make when processing crude into the motor fuel, eased about 3 percent on Thursday following news that Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery would restart shortly after a brief fire.

The crack spread on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended at $29.35 a barrel, narrowing from $30.20 on Wednesday, after widening six straight sessions starting May 2, when it hit $23.96.

"The RBOB crack was pushed down on the Sunoco news," said Mark Anderle, a broker at TAC Energy in Dallas, Texas.

A fire hit Sunoco's 355,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Philadelphia on Wednesday, affecting one of four crude distillation units.

The unit will likely restart within one or two days after a hole due to corrosion was discovered following the fire, according to a source familiar with the situation on Thursday.

NYMEX RBOB June gasoline futures settled at $3.0102 a gallon, down 1.39 cents, or 0.46 percent. The front-month June crude contract closed at $97.08 a barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.28 percent.