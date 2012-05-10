NEW YORK May 10 U.S. gasoline crack spreads,
the profits refiners make when processing crude into the motor
fuel, eased about 3 percent on Thursday following news that
Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery would restart shortly
after a brief fire.
The crack spread on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended at $29.35 a barrel, narrowing from $30.20 on
Wednesday, after widening six straight sessions starting May 2,
when it hit $23.96.
"The RBOB crack was pushed down on the Sunoco news," said
Mark Anderle, a broker at TAC Energy in Dallas, Texas.
A fire hit Sunoco's 355,000 barrels-per-day refinery in
Philadelphia on Wednesday, affecting one of four crude
distillation units.
The unit will likely restart within one or two days after a
hole due to corrosion was discovered following the fire,
according to a source familiar with the situation on Thursday.
NYMEX RBOB June gasoline futures settled at $3.0102 a
gallon, down 1.39 cents, or 0.46 percent. The front-month June
crude contract closed at $97.08 a barrel, up 27 cents, or
0.28 percent.