Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. gasoline futures rallied more than 11 cents on Thursday, pushing above $3.20 a gallon and reaching their highest since late April as the October contract heads to expiration at the end of the next day's session.
U.S. RBOB gasoline was up 11.95 cents at $3.2006 a gallon at 9:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT), having hit $3.2086, the highest since reaching $3.2103 on April 30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson) (robert.gibbons@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: robert.gibbons.reuters.com@reuters.net)
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates to settlement, adds comments)