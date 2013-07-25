NEW YORK, July 25 Ethanol renewable identification numbers (RINs), credits used by refiners and importers to show proof they have blended their share of renewable fuels into their product, traded below $1 on Thursday, traders and brokers said, retreating after reaching nearly $1.50 last week.

RINs traded as low as 93 cents on Thursday, brokers said.

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fell more than 7 cents to trade as low as $2.9775 a gallon. At 10:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT), front-month August RBOB was down 6.91 cents at $2.9857 a gallon. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)