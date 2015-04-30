NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. RBOB gasoline futures pushed above their 200-day moving average on Thursday, the first time front-month gasoline has been above that level since July 31, 2014, according to Reuters data.

Expiring front-month May RBOB was up 3.22 cents at $2.0501 a gallon at 2:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT), having reached $2.0511 and having jumped above the 200-day moving average of $2.0444. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)