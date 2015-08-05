COLUMN-India's gasoline boom stalls: Kemp
LONDON, May 12 India's gasoline consumption has flattened out in recent months after tremendous growth between 2014 and 2016.
NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S RBOB gasoline futures pared gains on Wednesday after an Energy Information Administration report showed gasoline inventories in the United States rose 800,000 barrels last week, against expectations stocks would be down slightly.
U.S. RBOB futures for September delivery were up 1.07 cents at $1.6959 a gallon at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), having reached $1.790 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON, May 12 India's gasoline consumption has flattened out in recent months after tremendous growth between 2014 and 2016.
* Rising U.S. crude output still weighs on the market (Updates prices, adds analyst note)