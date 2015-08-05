NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S RBOB gasoline futures pared gains on Wednesday after an Energy Information Administration report showed gasoline inventories in the United States rose 800,000 barrels last week, against expectations stocks would be down slightly.

U.S. RBOB futures for September delivery were up 1.07 cents at $1.6959 a gallon at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), having reached $1.790 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)