NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. gasoline futures fell
more than 3 percent on Wednesday, dropping below their 200-day
moving average at $1.87 a gallon.
The slump followed a government report showing U.S. gasoline
inventories rose last week, despite strong demand and with the
nations refiners churning at more than 95 percent of capacity.
U.S. August RBOB gasoline was down 7.00 cents at
$1.8607 a gallon at 1:06 p.m. EDT (1706 GMT), having fallen as
low as $1.8482 and dropping below the 200-day moving average for
the first time since late May.
