Sept 9 Gasoline prices in the United States rose
n early 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks largely because
Hurricane Issac forced temporary reductions in refining
capacity, according to a widely-followed survey.
The national average price of a gallon of regular gas was
$ 3.838 o n Sept. 7, u p f rom $3.759 on Aug. 24, said Trilby
Lundberg, editor of the Lundberg Survey, which covers some 2,500
gas stations nationwide.
The hurricane, which passed across the Gulf of Mexico at the
end of August, caused some refineries to shut down and others to
reduce their capacity, she said.
Less than a penny of the nearly 8-cent rise was due to
higher prices for crude oil, Lundberg said.
"We probably will not see further price hikes in the next
two weeks," said Lundberg. Capacity curtailed by the storm has
come back, though the industry is limiting other facilities to
perform maintenance and make upgrades.
The average price found in the survey was 13 cents a gallon
lower than this year's high of $3.967, registered on April 6.
The record high of $4.112 was set on July 11, 2008.