NEW YORK Oct 21 The average price for a gallon
of regular gasoline in the United States fell more than 8 cents
during the past two weeks, weighed down by the drop in crude oil
prices and low seasonal demand, according to a widely followed
survey released on Sunday.
Gasoline prices averaged $3.7529 per gallon on Oct. 19, down
from $3.8375 on Oct. 5, Trilby Lundberg, editor of the Lundberg
Survey, said. This came after a month-long period when gas
prices averaged around the $3.83 per gallon price, she added.
U.S. crude futures have dropped from September highs above
$100 per barrel, contributing to the slide in gasoline prices,
and last Friday, they ended at $90.14 per barrel, down more than
2 percent.
Lundberg said further declines in retail gas prices are
expected if the cost of crude oil does not rise substantially.
She added that in California, gasoline prices could have a
"dramatic crash" after refinery problems caused a spike two
weeks ago.
Average prices at the pump in California fell 2.95 cents to
$4.46. Two weeks ago, drivers there were paying about $4.49.
The highest prices for regular gasoline recorded in the Oct.
19 survey were in San Francisco at $4.50 a gallon, while the
drivers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were paying the least at $3.26 per
gallon.
