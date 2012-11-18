NEW YORK Nov 18 The average price for a gallon
of regular gasoline in the United States fell during the past
two weeks as demand took a hit from supply disruption after
Hurricane Sandy and the loss of daylight savings time, according
to a widely followed survey released on Sunday.
Gasoline prices averaged $3.4728 per gallon on Nov. 16, down
7.26 cents from Nov. 2, said Trilby Lundberg, editor of the
Lundberg Survey. With the most recent decline, the overall drop
in gasoline prices for the past six weeks have added up to 36.47
cents per gallon.
"U.S. crude oil prices actually rose a little in the past
two weeks but the weak gasoline demand has helped pull down
prices and contributed to the down trend (in gasoline prices),"
Lundberg said.
"Unless we have a significant reason for crude oil prices to
rise, such as escalating conflicts in the Middle East, I do
expect retail gasoline prices to continue to edge down in the
near future," she added.
The highest prices for regular gasoline recorded in the most
recent survey were on Long Island, New York, at an average of
$4.18 a gallon, while drivers in Memphis, Tennessee, were paying
the least at $3.04 per gallon.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)