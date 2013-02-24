* Gallon of gas up 20.32 cents in two weeks to $3.7950
* Future price increases may be more limited, or cease
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 24 Americans are paying 20 cents more per
gallon to fill up the gas tank than they did just two weeks ago,
but the two-month upward trend in pump prices may be about to
end, a widely followed industry analyst said on Sunday.
The Lundberg Survey said the national average price of
self-serve, regular gasoline was $3.7950 per gallon on Feb. 22,
up 20.32 cents from two weeks earlier, and above the $3.6917
price at this time last year. Diesel fuel cost an average $4.17
per gallon, up more than 10 cents from two weeks earlier.
Gasoline prices have now risen 53.71 cents, or 16.5 percent,
in the last nine weeks, with most of that gain coming since late
January. The survey of about 2,500 gas stations comes out every
other or every third week.
Trilby Lundberg, who conducts the survey, said prices have
risen mainly because refiners have idled capacity to perform
maintenance ahead of the spring and summer driving seasons.
But she said the latest increase masks a drop in wholesale
prices over the last few days.
"I think I can see a light at the end of the tunnel," she
said in a phone interview. "Refiners are passing through some of
these cuts to their marketing and retail customers. In my
expectation, retailers will be able to pass through wholesale
price cuts in the near future. There is reason to suppose that
price increases will be smaller, or maybe even cease."
Brent crude prices closed Friday at $114.10 a
barrel, down 3 percent for the week, while U.S. crude futures
settled at $93.13 a barrel, down 2.8 percent.
The direction of prices will depend in part on the ability
of retailers to rebuild margins, the difference between what it
charges and pays for gas, taking taxes into account.
Lundberg said the typical margin on regular grade gas this
year fell as low as 8 cents a gallon, an unsustainable level, as
retailers resisted passing on all their costs to motorists.
But she said the typical margin has rebounded to slightly
more than 13 cents a gallon, close to the 14 cents to 15 cents
more common in 2011 and 2012.
Gasoline prices per gallon peaked in 2012 at $3.9671 on
April 6, and the all-time high remains $4.112 on July 11, 2008.
Lundberg said neither level appears to be in jeopardy in the
near future.
The lowest average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the
48 contiguous U.S. states was $3.23 in Billings, Montana, and
drivers in Los Angeles, paid the most to fill the tank at $4.29
a gallon, Lundberg said.
The survey is done in Camarillo, California.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)