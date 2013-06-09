June 9 The average price of a gallon of gasoline
in the United States slipped less than 2 cents over the past
three weeks, but some cities saw swings of as much as 50 cents,
according to a widely followed survey released on Sunday.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline slipped 1.81
cents to $3.6385 on June 7, according to the Lundberg Survey of
about 2,500 gas stations across the country. The previous survey
found the average price on May 17 was $3.6566 per gallon.
The slight change in the average masked signifcant price
drops in some cites in the West and near the Gulf of Mexico as
well as sharp rises in some parts of the Midwest, said Trilby
Lundberg, the author of the survey. The differences stemmed from
differences in refinery capacity as work was completed on some
of the facilities while continuing on others, she said.
The price per gallon in Minneapolis, for example, fell
nearly 51 cents, while the price in Chicago rose nearly 24
cents, the survey found.
"It is very much a situation of happenstance," Lundberg
said.
The Chicago price, which includes some of the highest taxes
in the nation, was $4.48 a gallon and the highest found by the
survey. Drivers in Jackson, Mississippi, paid the least per
gallon at $3.20.
Crude oil prices were essentially unchanged during the
period and are putting no particular pressure on future gasoline
prices, she said.
The profit margin for gasoline retailers, however, was less
than 11 cents a gallon, down from about 14 to 18 cents during
much of the spring. "We might see some very modest price rises
in the future because retailers need to recovery their margins,"
Lundberg said.