NEW YORK, July 28 The average price of a gallon
of gasoline in the United States rose for the first time in 10
weeks, gaining more than 8 cents in the last two, as retailers
passed on higher wholesale costs to consumers, according to a
widely followed survey released on Sunday.
Gasoline cost $3.6746 per gallon on average on July 26, up
from $3.5908 on July 12, based on a survey of about 2,500 retail
stations.
Trilby Lundberg, editor of the Lundberg survey said the rise
in gasoline had nothing to do with crude oil prices because they
fell during the two-week period. Rather, it has to do with the
increase in the cost of refined crude.
"Several days ago, refiners were already paying more for
crude and they translated those higher crude prices into higher
wholesale prices for gasoline that they charge," Lundberg said.
"This means that several days ago, retailers had already
received price hikes in what they pay to refiners. Retailers
then had to pass that increase to motorists in order to be
financially viable."
In a sampling of cities in the lower 48 U.S. states, the
cheapest gasoline was found in Charleston, South Carolina, at
$3.34 per gallon, up from $3.22 two weeks ago. Drivers in
Chicago paid the most at $4.10 a gallon, up from $4.04 two weeks
earlier.
On Friday, crude oil futures slid 0.7 percent to
$104.70 per barrel and were down for the week on concerns about
waning demand from China, the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
