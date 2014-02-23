Feb 23 The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose almost 12 cents over the past two weeks as violent crises in three areas of the world heightened concerns in the oil market.

A gallon of regular grade gasoline increased 11.67 cents to an average retail price of $3.41, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday. In the previous two-week period, the price had declined by less than two cents per gallon.

Developments in three global hot spots in Ukraine, Venezuela and South Sudan caused U.S. wholesale gasoline prices to "zoom up," said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey.

She said she expects the rise in wholesale prices to add yet a few more pennies to the price at the pump.

Even with the latest increase, the current price is lower than a year ago, when the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.79.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in the survey was found in Billings, Montana, where the average price was $3.08. The highest price, $3.82 per gallon, was found in San Diego. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)