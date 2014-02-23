Feb 23 The average price for a gallon of
gasoline in the United States rose almost 12 cents over the past
two weeks as violent crises in three areas of the world
heightened concerns in the oil market.
A gallon of regular grade gasoline increased 11.67 cents to
an average retail price of $3.41, according to the Lundberg
survey released on Sunday. In the previous two-week period, the
price had declined by less than two cents per gallon.
Developments in three global hot spots in Ukraine, Venezuela
and South Sudan caused U.S. wholesale gasoline prices to "zoom
up," said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey.
She said she expects the rise in wholesale prices to add yet
a few more pennies to the price at the pump.
Even with the latest increase, the current price is lower
than a year ago, when the average price for a gallon of gasoline
was $3.79.
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in the survey
was found in Billings, Montana, where the average price was
$3.08. The highest price, $3.82 per gallon, was found in San
Diego.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)