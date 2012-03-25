NEW YORK, March 25 The price of a gallon of
gasoline in the United States rose 11.49 cents over the past two
weeks as profit margins for refiners and gasoline retailers
increased, according to the nationwide Lundberg Survey.
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose
to $3.9297 on March 23, the survey of about 2,500 gasoline
retailers in the continental United States found.
That was a smaller increase than the 12.31-cent rise in the
previous survey, which covered the two weeks that ended March 9.
"Profit margins have been exceptionally narrow for quite
some time and they have normalized," survey editor Trilby
Lundberg told Reuters. "Crude oil price hikes have found their
way through to the pump."
The benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil closed on
Friday at 106.87, down slightly from the March 9 price of
$107.40 a barrel.
Lundberg added it was difficult to predict which way
gasoline prices would go, but said it would likely take another
crude price increase to see a jump in costs at the pump, because
the United States is currently sitting on a large cushion of
excess refining capacity.
"If crude prices rise, gas will follow," Lundberg said,
adding that assurances from Saudi Arabia in the last week that
it would boost output to meet any shortfall in supply, may have
calmed nervous investors. "If crude prices do not jump, gas
prices will peak soon, if they are not already peaking."
Gas demand may finally be on the increase in the United
States due to daylight savings time, which began on March 11,
she added. With the extension of daylight hours removing the
impediment of darkness for drivers, demand is somewhat more
robust Lundberg said.
Among cities covered by the survey, the lowest average price
was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.58 per gallon. Drivers in Chicago
paid the most at $4.56 a gallon.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)