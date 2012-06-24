June 24 The average price for a gallon of
regular gasoline in the United States fell 14.6 cents to $3.478
in the last two weeks, due to sliding crude oil prices on fears
about the European economy, the Lundberg Survey showed.
Gasoline prices have fallen rapidly, dropping 48.9 cents
from a high of $3.967 on April 6, survey editor Trilby Lundberg
said on Sunday.
"It's an extraordinary decline less than three months,"
Lundberg said. "American motorists are benefiting from a lot of
economic pain in Europe."
Economic pessimism, coupled with healthy supplies, have
depressed prices of crude oil, benefiting U.S. motorists at the
pump, she said.
The price was the lowest since the Jan. 20 survey, which
recorded an average of $3.39 per gallon.
The national average for regular gasoline as of June 22 was
also down 15 cents from the year-earlier level of $3.628 a
gallon, according to the survey of some 2,500 gasoline stations
in the continental United States.
The average price of a gallon of diesel has fallen by nearly
the same amount, down nearly 14 cents over two weeks to $3.778.
Diesel fuel is also off nearly 44 cents from a peak of $4.215 on
April 6, Lundberg said.
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline at self-serve
stations was the lowest in Jackson, Mississippi, at $3.03. San
Francisco drivers paid the most per gallon at $3.95.