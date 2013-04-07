April 7 The average price of a gallon of regular
gasoline in the United States fell 6 cents over the past two
weeks, driven by lower crude oil prices, and is down nearly 15
cents in six weeks, according to a widely followed national
survey released on Sunday.
U.S. retail regular gasoline prices on April 5 averaged
$3.65 per gallon, and were more than 30 cents lower than a year
ago, according to the Lundberg Survey of about 2,500 gas
stations across a panel of selected U.S. cities.
"It appears that with the different factors, some pulling
the price up and some down, that the downs have it once again,"
said Trilby Lundberg, editor of the survey.
A year ago, the average price at the pumps was about $3.97
per gallon, which represented the 2012 peak price, Lundberg
said.
"Crude oil prices have slipped, but we also had some refiner
margin erosion. They cut prices to their marketers and retailers
because they're paying less for crude oil," Lundberg said.
Of the cities included in the survey, Billings, Montana, had
the lowest gas price at $3.33 a gallon, while drivers in Chicago
paid the most on April 5 at $4.05 per gallon.
"It may be that retailers will pass through a bit more of
the wholesale price cuts that they have been receiving from
refiners and in the next couple of weeks the prices will drift
down a few more pennies at the pump," Lundberg said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)