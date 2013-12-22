NEW YORK Dec 22 The average price for a gallon
of gasoline in the United States fell modestly over the past two
weeks, ending a four-week advance, according to the Lundberg
survey released on Sunday.
A gallon of regular-grade gasoline costs $3.26 on average
across the United States, a decline of about 1.7 cents from two
weeks ago, according to the survey taken on Dec. 20. The average
is essentially unchanged from the $3.2579 average from the
year-ago period.
"I think the decline will prove to be just a blip as there
is a good chance that wholesale gas prices will creep up more
than they already have, which would translate to pressure of a
few cents quite soon," said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the
survey.
U.S. crude futures rose 1.7 percent over the past two
weeks, while Brent crude was up about 0.1 percent.
Long Island had the highest average price of $3.62 cents a
gallon, while for the second survey in a row, driver in Tulsa,
Oklahoma, paid the lowest average price of $2.84, according to
the survey of major cities in the 48 continental states.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)