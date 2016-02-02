(Adds detail on bidders)
ATHENS Feb 2 Greece will decide soon on the
awarding of three onshore natural gas exploration licences in
the west of the country in its second licensing round, Energy
Minister Panos Skourletis said on Tuesday.
Greece, which clinched a third bailout with international
creditors in August, has made several fruitless attempts over
the last 50 years to find big oil and gas reserves. Its debt
crisis has prompted the country to step up those efforts.
"The decision on the bids that have been submitted as part
of the tender for the exploration of the onshore blocks is
expected in the next coming days," Skourletis told an energy
conference.
Two companies, Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic
Petroleum and the country's sole oil producer Energean
Oil & Gas, submitted bids for the blocks last year but
are still waiting for a government decision.
Hellenic Petroleum - in a venture with Italy's Edison
and Ireland's Petroceltic - and Energean Oil
were the winners of drilling licences for three onshore and
offshore blocks in western Greece awarded in 2014.
Petroceltic pulled out from the investment last year,
selling its rights to its Greek and Italian partners after
tumbling oil prices hurt its business.
Greece has also tendered 20 offshore blocks in the Ionian
Sea and south of the island of Crete for deep sea oil and gas
drilling and received three bids last summer.
Skourletis did not say when those offers would be evaluated.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Clarke)