NEW YORK, Dec 12 (IFR) - The battered US high-yield energy
sector will face tough challenges until oil prices stabilize,
although fears of a tidal wave of defaults seem to be overdone
for now.
The collapse in US crude prices to below US$60 a barrel from
above US$100 in the summer has spooked holders of US high-yield
energy bonds. Spreads have ballooned to 771bp over Treasuries
from just 375bp at the end of August, with some 160bp of that
widening in the past 10 days, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch data.
While those dramatic swings have fanned fears of a spike in
defaults and potential contagion across the asset class, market
participants remain calm.
"We do think that we'll see another leg down from here, but
when you peel back the onion, we don't think defaults rates will
be as bad as some people think," said Brian Gibbons, oil and gas
analyst at CreditSights.
"Yes, there are about 20-25 names that could be in danger,
but we think many of them should be able to muddle through over
the next year." The biggest issuers among the top 10 weakest
credits selected by CreditSights are Linn Energy, Halcon
Resources, MEG Energy Corp and Forest Oil/Sabine.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For related graphic: link.reuters.com/vum63w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Those weaker credits account for about a quarter of the
exploration and production companies in the BAML high-yield
energy index, and many are trading above 1,000bp over
Treasuries.
DISTRESSING TIMES
Part of the worry about defaults is that energy has become
such a large part of the high-yield market at around 16%, driven
by the US shale revolution and access to cheap financing.
CreditSights is forecasting energy defaults to double to
about 8% next year - but that's not the bloodshed some fear even
if it is higher than the near 6% rate in 2009 just after oil
prices fell below US$40. Most analysts see the biggest risk of
default coming in the US oilfield services sector rather than
E&P.
"The real game being played now is to squeeze variable
costs, and E&P companies will be leaning hard on suppliers,"
said Mark Howard, head of US credit strategy at BNP Paribas.
That's already starting to happen.
Goodrich Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum Inc said they expect
to spend much less on exploration and production next year,
while other large oil producers like ConocoPhillips and Apache
Corp have set lower capital spending budgets for 2015.
Production cuts, analysts say, are unlikely to kick in until
the first quarter. Asset sales will also be crucial for firms.
Chesapeake Energy Corp said in October it was selling some
of its oil and gas assets in the Marcellus and Utica shale
fields in West Virginia and Pennsylvania for US$5.37bn to
SouthWestern Energy.
But even without those proceeds, it has enough liquidity.
For others, it will be harder, and especially for the most
leveraged Single B and Triple C rated E&P issuers, which are
locked out of debt capital markets on an unsecured basis.
Steve Rocco, a partner and portfolio manager at Lord Abbett,
said distressed companies might start to feel more pain in the
middle of next year after banks reset reserve based lending
facilities some time around the spring.
But even that might not be as bad as some anticipate as a
12-month trailing average is used. When oil prices fell to under
US$40 a barrel in 2008, borrowing bases declined significantly
less than the overall drop in oil prices, according to Fitch.
"Banks are not looking to put 25 companies out of business.
They will sit and take the fees," said Gibbons.
The other good news is that most E&P companies have been
able to term out debt until at least 2019 when US$24bn of bonds
mature, according to CreditSights.
TIMING IT RIGHT
Some investors are starting to think about opportunities
ahead and are buying selectively on weakness.
"There will probably be more distressed issuance in first
and second lien so we may commit capital there if we see
opportunities," said Rocco.
The buyside is also focused on oil basin sweet spots.
Sean Sexton, an energy and commodities credit analyst at
Fitch Ratings, said those included the Eagle Ford, Bakken and
Permian basins, while higher cost areas include Cana Woodford
and the Mississippi Lime.
But few will swoop in until oil prices find a floor.
Gibbons said the best entry point for investors would be in
the days or weeks leading up to OPEC calling a special meeting
to discuss production cuts. He sees a risk of oil prices falling
to US$40 a barrel, but said OPEC might move before then.
"The fiscal breakeven price for many cartel countries is
over US$100. For Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and UAE it is more in the
US$75-US$80 range. The longer it stays below those levels, the
more it hurts," said Gibbons.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)