* Global gas demand seen growing 2 pct/yr to 2020 vs 2.3 pct
* Hard for gas to compete with cheap coal, renewables
* LNG projects are easy targets for investment cuts
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, June 4 Growth in natural gas demand will
slow to an average 2 percent a year globally over the next five
years, largely due to weaker than expected Asian markets, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
Gas demand growth will decelerate from the average 2.3
percent recorded over the past 10 years, to reach 3,926 billion
cubic metres by 2020, the agency said in its annual medium-term
gas outlook report.
"One of the key, and largely unexpected, developments of
2014 was weak Asian demand," IEA Executive Director Maria van
der Hoeven said in a statement.
"The experience of the past two years has opened the gas
industry's eyes to a harsh reality: in a world of very cheap
coal and falling costs for renewables, it was difficult for gas
to compete," van der Hoeven added.
Asian gas prices are indexed-linked to oil prices which have
fallen significantly over the past year. In the short term, gas
demand will benefit from falling prices, but some Asian
countries have decided to focus on coal-fired power generation
instead of gas-fired.
The supply side will also feel the effects of lower oil
prices. Companies are cutting capital expenditure and focusing
on core assets with fast returns, which will lead to slower
production growth over the medium term.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects are easy targets for
investment cuts, the report said, because they require a lot of
capital and have long lead times, so several are likely to be
delayed or cancelled.
There is little threat to projects already under
construction, but new projects will struggle to get off the
ground, the IEA added.
The LNG market will remain oversupplied, however, and
Europe's LNG imports will roughly double over the next five
years.
Despite this, European gas imports from Russia should remain
locked in a range between 150 and 160 billion cubic metres due
to higher demand and declining domestic production.
Overall, European gas imports are set to increase by almost
a third between 2014 and 2020, the report said.
(Editing by David Holmes)