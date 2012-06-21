(Adds quotes, context)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 The head of the International Energy Agency on Thursday welcomed the recent decision by oil export cartel OPEC to leave its output limits unchanged, saying the decision showed a commitment to meet the supply needs of consumers.

"Last week there was an OPEC meeting and I was happy about the outcome because it showed there is still some wish to meet the demand of customers and this is very important," Maria van der Hoeven, the IEA's executive director, told a panel discussion at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its collective output limit unchanged at 30 million barrels per day at its meeting in Vienna on June 14, despite a slide in oil prices below $100 per barrel.

"Markets are better supplied than a few months ago but prices are still at historic high levels," said van der Hoeven, whose organisation represents the energy interests of developed nations.

"We can't be complacent about the situation as it is, especially in times of slow economic recovery."

She also welcomed higher production by non-OPEC producers like Russia, which was also helping to balance supply and demand.