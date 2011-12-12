* Higher prices can strangle economic recovery efforts

* Too early to assess impact of any EU sanctions on Iran

* Worried Durban pledge still insufficient for speedy change (Adds details on Brent prices)

By Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Dec 12 The International Energy Agency (IEA) said a boost in Saudi oil output would provide welcome relief from the threat that high fuel prices pose to efforts to revive the global economy.

The Paris-based IEA, which advises industrialised countries on energy issues, has warned that Brent prices over $100 a barrel are a threat to the global economy. Brent traded above $108 a barrel on Monday and has averaged over $111 for the year.

Saudi Arabia's output increase in November was timely, given low global oil inventories and poor output from non-OPEC producers, IEA chief economist Fatih Birol told a seminar in Australia on Monday.

"OECD stock levels are at historically low levels, plus we are in a very fragile economic recovery situation," Birol said.

"And higher prices than we have now can strangle economic recovery efforts worldwide, therefore the Saudi production boost currently and in the future will be very much welcomed."

A senior Saudi oil official told Reuters last week the kingdom produced 10.047 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil excluding condensate in November, the highest rate for decades.

Demand for crude would remain strong driven by energy hungry China, he added. November crude imports and implied oil demand in the world's number two crude importer were the second-highest on record.

Birol earlier told the seminar on the IEA's World Energy Outlook that consumers globally should brace for oil prices in the coming years of up to $150 a barrel as China's demand rises.

SOME ANALYSTS SCEPTICAL

The Saudi figure, greeted with some scepticism by analysts, came as the European Union mulls a ban on imports from OPEC member Iran, a move that could put further upward pressure on prices as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets in Vienna on Dec. 14 to discuss production.

It was too early to judge the possible impact on the global market and prices of any EU sanctions on Iran, as the EU had not yet made a decision, Birol said.

OPEC delegates say the cartel's Vienna-based secretariat will recommend it agree an output target of 30 million bpd for the first half of 2012, above anticipated demand for OPEC crude of 29.9 million bpd in the first quarter and 28.7 million bpd in the second quarter.

Adopting such a high output target, a policy likely to be supported by Saudi Arabia, would allow oil stocks to build and help restrain oil prices, which have been at historic highs.

CLIMATE DEAL

Speaking a day after marathon U.N. climate talks ended in South Africa on Sunday, Birol said without aggressive steps to mitigate carbon emissions, such as a globally agreed carbon price, the world would be unable to avert dangerous climate change as soon as 2017.

Countries from around the globe agreed in Durban to forge a new deal forcing all the biggest polluters for the first time to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but critics said the plan was too timid to slow global warming.

"The good news is that for the first time we have a roadmap that is supported and signed by all the governments who need to be involved," Birol said.

"We see some steps in the rough direction by many countries such as Europe, such as Australia, such as China ... These are good steps in the right direction.

"However, the question mark I have in my mind is that I hope this roadmap wouldn't lead some of the countries not to act for the next 10 years, or act inefficiently," he said.

The first phase of the 2007 Kyoto Protocol, the only global pact enforcing carbon cuts, was extended during the Durban talks until 2017, but it imposed limits only on developed countries, not emerging giants such as China and India. The United States never ratified it.

Those three countries and the EU held a last-ditch huddle before finally agreeing to wording that commits them to a pact with legal force, although its exact form was left vague. (Additional reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Miral Fahmy)