CANBERRA Dec 12 The International Energy
Agency (IEA) on Monday said a boost in Saudi oil production
would provide "welcome" relief to rising oil prices, warning
continuing price hilkes threatened to thwart global economic
recovery efforts.
"OECD stock levels are at historically low levels, plus we
are in a very fragile economic recovery situation," IEA chief
economist Fatih Birol told a seminar.
"And the higher prices than we have now can strangle
economic recovery efforts worldwide, therefore the Saudi
production boost currently and in the future will be very
welcome," he told a seminar.
A senior Saudi oil official told Reuters last week the
kingdom produced 10.047 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude
oil excluding condensate in November, the highest rate for
decades.
