BAGHDAD Jan 18 Speaking in his new role
as president of OPEC, Iraq's Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi
said he will visit Iran on Thursday to discuss oil market
stability and would ask Tehran for assurances that all countries
will work to protect waterways and oil supplies.
His comments on Wednesday were a reference to threats from
Tehran that it would stop oil moving through the Strait of
Hormuz if sanctions are imposed on Iran's oil exports.
"I will go to Iran to encourage our brothers to express real
and important assurances to the world that everyone is keen to
protect the waterways and to protect the process of production
and export of oil in the region," Luaibi said.
"Otherwise, anything less will affect the whole world and
will affect the global economy," he said.
