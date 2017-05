VIENNA Iran is exporting oil at roughly the same level it was before the introduction of international sanctions that have been lifted under a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said on Monday.

"Their oil production and oil exports are essentially back to pre-sanctions levels," Moniz told a news conference on the sidelines of a meeting of the U.N. nuclear agency. "They are exporting the way they were before, and that's a considerable additional cash flow."

