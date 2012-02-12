* Extra 300,000 bpd exports seen once outlet loads
* Oil shipments from north stable at 400,000 bpd
By Francois Murphy
FAW, Iraq, Feb 12 Iraq opened a new Gulf
crude export outlet in the southern oil hub of Basra on Sunday,
clearing the way for Baghdad to increase exports by around
300,000 barrels per day soon after crude begins loading.
Loading at the Single Point Mooring or SPM outlet for
tankers in the Gulf, part of Iraq's large-scale export facility
expansion plan, has already been delayed several times by bad
weather and technical hitches.
Oil will be pumped through offshore pipelines in a last
test procedure before tankers start loading in a week to 10
days, the head of state-run South Oil Company, Dhiya Jaffar,
told Reuters at an opening ceremony for the SPM.
"We expect that exports will increase not less than 250,000
or 300,000 barrels per day," he said. "The plan is to have the
first oil inside the tanker within ten days."
If the project goes according to plan, exports from Iraq's
southern oilfields will rise to around 1.9 million bpd by March
and bring Iraq's total shipments to 2.3 million bpd, the highest
level since the 2003 invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
Iraqi officials have said they are targeting 2.6 million bpd
by May for total exports.
That will require monthly increase of 100,000 bpd in the
south through mid-year when maximum rates of 2.2 million bpd are
reached and exports from Iraq's north steady at 400,000 bpd.
The OPEC member has a $1.3 billion plan to expand its export
facilities in the south, including two undersea pipelines, one
offshore pipeline and four single-point mooring terminals.
Another SPM could be ready in three to four months, Jaffar
said.
Iraq's infrastructure is outdated and lacks the capacity to
handle increasing output from foreign companies such as Shell
, Exxon and BP, who signed massive
development contracts for its Rumaila, West Qurna-1 and Zubair
oilfields.
Bringing three SPMs online by the end of the year would
expand Iraq's export capacity in the Gulf by 2.7 million bpd,
more than double Basra's current capacity. Its current Gulf
terminals can handle around 1.7 million bpd.
(Additional reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra Writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by Alistair Lyon and Erica Billingham)