BAGHDAD, Sept 14 Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan
said on Friday it would keep its oil production for export at
140,000 barrels per day this month before raising it to 200,000
bpd for the rest of the year, as part of a deal with Baghdad to
end a dispute over oil payments.
Under the agreement, Baghdad will also pay 1 trillion Iraqi
dinars or around $857 million for foreign companies working in
the Kurdish region, the Kurdistan Regional Government said.
The deal, first announced on Thursday, will resolve only
part of a broader feud between Baghdad and Kurdistan over oil
and territory that has involved major companies including Exxon
Mobil, Chevron and Total.
"It was agreed to form a permanent committee to follow up on
the terms agreed, and give the committee authority to resolve
any obtacles blocking implementation," the Kurdistan government
said in its statement.
Kurdistan in April halted shipments of its oil in protest
over what it said were payments due from Baghdad to companies.
It restarted shipments later, but had said it would halt them
again by Sept. 15 if there was no agreement on payment.
Baghdad and Kurdistan are still fighting over major oil
companies like Exxon and Chevron who have signed
exploration deals with the Kurdistan Regional Government,
contracts the central government says are illegal.
Kurdistan, autonomous with its own government and armed
forces since 1991, gets central government funding and uses
national pipelines to ship its oil. Baghdad says only the
central government has the right to ship oil and gas.
A long-delayed oil law that aims to resolve the disputes
over crude has been caught in political infighting for years,
though both Baghdad and Kurdistan say that there is progress on
reaching an agreement on that legislation.