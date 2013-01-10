BAGHDAD Jan 10 Iraq has the right to take legal
action against oil companies which export crude without dealing
with the central government, including confiscating cargoes and
filing lawsuits against sellers, buyers and transporters, the
state-run SOMO company said on Thursday.
The statement made no reference to any company, but it was
released after Genel Energy said Iraq's autonomous
Kurdistan region had given permission for the company to deliver
some crude directly by truck to Turkey.
Baghdad says only the central government has authority to
export crude and sign oil deals. But Kurdistan has increasingly
signed contracts with foreign oil majors as part of a broader
dispute over contested oilfields.