PARIS, March 16 Iraq's government received a letter on March 5 from U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp saying the company had frozen its deal with the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq's oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Friday.

Luaibi told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference the Iraqi government had not reversed its decision to exclude Exxon Mobil from the country's next oil bidding round, pending further clarification from the company.