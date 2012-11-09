BAGHDAD Nov 9 Iraq expects Exxon Mobil to
complete the sale of its shares in West Qurna-1 oilfield by the
end of December and the U.S. company has told Baghdad it is
already in talks with other oil majors, a senior official said
on Friday.
"Exxon informed us that it has started talks with some oil
majors, including BP, Shell, Lukoil, CNPC and Eni offering them
its complete stake in West Qurna-1," said Faisal Abdullah, a
spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain
Shahristani.
"Our condition for approval of the purchase is that the
buyer should have adequate financial and technical resources to
develop the super-giant oilfield."