* Deputy PM says KRG had agreed to 175,000 bpd
* Admits Baghdad service contracts are "tough"
* Says will review terms to make attractive
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Aug 12 Iraq's Kurdistan region has
delivered 116,000 barrels per day of crude (bpd) since it
restarted oil pumping on Aug. 7, Deputy Prime Minister Hussein
al-Shahristani said on Sunday, adding the amount was below the
175,000 bpd agreed.
Kurdistan halted its crude shipments in April due to a
payment disagreement between Iraq's central government and the
autonomous northern region which has run its own government
since 1991. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) says the
central government in Baghdad has failed to pay companies
working there.
"Until today, we have received a total of 116,000 bpd of
crude oil delivered from the Kurdistan region. This quantity is
below the agreed amount of 175,000 bpd in the budget,"
Shahristani told reporters.
"They should pump more than that total to compensate for the
period of time when they halted exports," he added.
Audits should also be carried out on the companies the
Kurdistan government says must be paid, Shahristani said.
Kurdish oil exports make up a fraction of Iraq's shipments,
but the payment dispute feeds into a wider conflict between
Iraqi Arabs and Kurds over autonomy, oil and land that risks
upsetting Iraq's fragile sectarian balance.
Shahristani said Baghdad would also review contract terms
from its fourth bidding round, which attracted few companies
because of less lucrative conditions, to make them more
attractive to investors who had won initial deals.
"We admit the service contract terms are tough and are
squeezing companies. For this reasons, the last auction was not
so successful," Shahristani said.
Iraq's oil output now stands at 3.2 million bpd with the
reintroduction of the Kurdish barrels, the deputy prime minister
said.
Several oil firms have struck deals with the KRG, angering
the Iraqi government which has tried to bar companies from
dealing directly with the regional government.
Exxon Mobil became the first oil major to move into
the northern region of Iraq in mid-October 2011 when it signed a
deal with the KRG.
Shahristani said on Sunday that Exxon had agreed not to
start field work in the region without informing Baghdad.