* Kurdistan to keep pumping oil until Sept. 15 - sources
* Decision to give Baghdad more time to make payments
* Kurds have said ready to restart negotiations
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Sept 1 Iraq's Kurdistan will keep
pumping its share of national oil exports until Sept. 15,
extending a deadline for the central government to make disputed
payments to companies working in the autonomous region, Kurdish
sources said on Saturday.
Kurdistan had warned it would stop oil shipments again at
the start of September over the payments, but two Kurdish
sources said the region had decided to give Baghdad more time
for payment paperwork to be sorted out.
"We decided to extend the deadline for pumping crude to
Sept. 15 as a goodwill gesture, and to give Baghdad more time to
resolve the payment issue," one source with Kurdistan's natural
resources ministry told Reuters.
The extension signalled tensions were easing in Baghdad's
long-running feud with Kurdistan over oil rights, territory and
power-sharing, a dispute that is testing the country's uneasy
federal union.
In April Kurdistan halted exports, saying Baghdad had not
made payments to companies working there, but it restarted
shipments on Aug. 7 with a warning they could be halted again in
a month if there were no payments.
Iraq says Kurdistan's oil shipments have fluctuated around
100,000 to 120,000 barrels per day since they restarted, below
the 175,000 bpd that Baghdad says was agreed with Kurdistan.
"We want to send a message to Baghdad that we in Kurdistan
are keen to help boost Iraq's exports. If the reply on the
message was positive, then we will increase export levels from
the region," the source said.
Iraq approved a payment of close to $560 million to oil
producers operating in the north in return for their investment
costs to develop oilfields in the Kurdish region. But officials
are still waiting for the go-ahead.
Kurdish authorities say due payments that should be approved
by central government could reach $1.5 billion, two Kurdish
sources said.
POSITIVE SIGNS?
Kurdish oil exports make up a fraction of Iraq's shipments,
but the payment dispute feeds into a wider conflict between
Iraqi Arabs and Kurds over autonomy, oil and land that risks
upsetting Iraq's fragile sectarian balance.
Kurdistan is ready to restart talks with Baghdad to end the
crisis by agreeing a long-delayed oil law to hand regions more
say in managing energy resources, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister
Rosh Nuri al-Shawish, a Kurd, said on Wednesday.
The positive tone from Shawish signalled the Shi'ite-led
central government and self-governed Kurdistan may be edging
towards resolving their disagreements.
The dispute is part of a broader political crisis in Iraq,
where a fragile power-sharing arrangement between Shi'ite, Sunni
and Kurdish blocs is struggling to overcome deep splits.
Autonomous since 1991, Iraq's Kurdistan runs its own
government and armed forces, but relies on the central
government for its percentage of the country's oil revenues from
the national budget.
Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), has the world's fourth-largest oil
reserves, and is seen as a major source of new oil.