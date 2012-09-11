By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, Iraq, Sept 11 Production from Iraq's
southern oilfields is at 2.5 million barrels per day as the
country edges closer to becoming the world's biggest source of
new supplies over the next few years, a senior Iraqi oil
official said.
Iraq's biggest field Rumaila, operated by BP, is
producing 1.35 million bpd while Zubair oilfield, run by Italy's
ENI, is producing 270,000 bpd, Dhiya Jaffar, head of
the state-run South Oil Co., told Reuters on Tuesday.
OPEC member Iraq aims to double its output over the next
three years as it recovers from years of sanctions and war. Last
month, the country's total oil production rose above 3 million
bpd for the first time in more than three decades.
"Production increases from major oilfields developed by
foreign firms have helped boost total production to 2.5 million
bpd in the south," Jaffar said.
Jaffar said output at West Qurna One field, run by Exxon
Mobil, was at 450,000 bpd, and was seen increasing by
50,000 bpd by the end of 2012, and targeting output of 600,000
bpd by 2013.
The SOC chief said additional oil output has come from
Luhais oilfield in Basra province and Nassiriya oilfield where
both are locally developed by the Iraqi state oil company.
Luhais, which has been producing between 27,000 to 30,000
bpd in June, is now producing 70,000 bpd, Jaffar said.
Nassiriya, listed as having reserves under 5 billion
barrels, has seen output increasing to 35,000 bpd, up from
15,000 bpd, he said.
Iraq's oil exports have been held back by a lack of loading
capacity in the Gulf after decades of neglect of infrastructure
due to war and economic sanctions, but it is expected to provide
the world's largest expansion in oil export capacity in 2012 as
new outlets opened.
Iraq's oil exports rose to 2.565 million bpd on average in
August, their highest level for three decades, as shipments from
Basra in the south were 2.252 million bpd.