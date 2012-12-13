By Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed
BASRA, Iraq Dec 13 Oil major BP is close
to reaching a deal with Iraq to cut the final production target
for the supergiant Rumaila oilfield to between 1.8 million and
2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), oil ministry and industry
sources said.
Officials from BP, Iraq's state-run South Oil Co. (SOC) and
its oil ministry have been in talks for the past four months,
studying BP proposals to lower the target of 2.85 million bpd,
which they agreed to in 2009.
The negotiations are the latest sign of trouble in Iraq's
southern oilfields, where logistical bottlenecks and weak
infrastructure have eroded investor interest at the same time
that the autonomous Kurdistan region in the north attracts oil
majors.
Soon after signing multi-billion service contracts with
foreign oil majors, Iraq had said it aimed for an overall
production capacity of 12 million bpd, but the OPEC member has
reduced that target to 8.5-9 million bpd.
"BP has submitted three figures to lower Rumaila production.
Iraq has initially accepted to cut output, and a final deal is
expected by year-end," a senior SOC official who is involved in
the discussions said.
"BP's offer included cutting Rumaila production to 1.8
million barrels per day and extending this final plateau until
2029," the official added.
The final plateau period is the time during which peak
production is sustained after it is first reached in 2017.
"We aim to discuss and agree a full field development plan
in 2013. Any discussions we have with the government are
commercially confidential," a BP spokesman said in response to a
request for details.
Rumaila, the workhorse of Iraq's oil industry which BP
operates with China's CNPC, has estimated reserves of 17 billion
barrels and currently produces around 1.35 million bpd - more
than a third of Iraq's total output of 3.4 million bpd.
But crumbling infrastructure, red tape and a lack of clear
oil legislation have stunted investor interest and made it
difficult for Iraq to achieve its ambitious production plans.
Royal Dutch Shell in March also started talks with Iraq to
slash its production target at Majnoon oilfield, the first
company to begin negotiations with the government to reduce
unrealistic output goals.
"We have to re-negotiate the final production target not
only with BP or Shell, but with other companies also," an oil
ministry official said. "We don't have suitable infrastructure
to deal with future mega production."
LOWER TARGETS
A lower target suits Baghdad, officials say, because the
government worries that adhering to existing agreements will
result in large volumes of unused capacity and deplete more than
half of its proven reserves over the life of the 20-year
agreements.
Cash is also a concern for the government, which had
estimated an investment of some $180 billion would be needed to
finance its original countrywide production targets.
"Out of BP's three figures, the 1.8 and 2 million barrels
per day have found their way onto the discussion table. We are
weighing all economic and technical aspects and will decide on a
single figure at the end of this month," said another oil
official who helped draft the Rumaila service contract.
Iraqi officials said the Rumaila oilfield had shown
significant signs of fast-track production growth but also of a
lack of adequate oil pipelines, storage and crude production
facilities and that accepting the BP proposals made a target
reduction necessary.
Production from Rumaila is expected to hit 1.450 million
barrels per day in 2013 from 1.350 mln bpd now. For 2013, a
development program has been set to drill new 110 oil wells,
including injection wells to help sustain production, an oil
industry source close to Rumaila activities said.
While negotiating to cut production targets for its southern
oilfields, Baghdad has seen majors including Exxon and
Chevron sign deals with the Kurdistan Regional
Government in the north. Those agreements have increased
tensions with the central government over control of Iraq's oil
reserves.
Exxon has told the Iraqi central government that it wants to
pull out of a $50 billion oil project in the south, while it
focuses on exploration deals with the Kurdish region.