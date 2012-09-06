By Peg Mackey
| TAQ TAQ, Iraq, Sept 6
TAQ TAQ, Iraq, Sept 6 On August 7, Joe Stein -
head of operations at Iraqi Kurdistan's Taq Taq oilfield - was
told to start exports immediately at 40,000 barrels per day.
On Sept 15, he may get the call to switch them off.
That is the deadline set by Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan
government, in the latest passage in its long-running feud with
Baghdad's central government over oil payments.
"My duty is to march. When they say march, I march," Stein
said. "Our mission is to have production capacity to meet
whatever sales quota we're given by the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG)."
That much they accomplished. This 12-km field now pumps
105,000 bpd of "champagne"-quality crude - very light at 48
degrees API - with 55,000 bpd delivered by tanker truck to
Khurmala for export into the central government's Iraq-Turkey
pipeline.
Around 35,000 bpd is trucked to the nearby Bazian refinery
and the remainder stored.
Stein said exports had been adjusted higher to 55,000 bpd in
order to meet the KRG's export commitment. And if the order were
given, exports from Kurdistan's biggest producer could climb to
around 70,000 bpd.
For now, Kurdistan's oilfields of Taq Taq, Tawke and
Khurmala are delivering roughly 120,000 bpd between them.
Straddling rough and rocky terrain, Taq Taq's 12 wells are
still able to run smoothly despite the stop-start flow of
Kurdistan's exports, last halted from April to August due to
political infighting with Baghdad.
Kurdistan and Iraq's central government are locked in a
battle over oil rights. Baghdad says it has the right to export
oil. But Kurdistan has signed exploration oil deals with foreign
companies, contracts Baghdad says are illegal.
Kurdistan halted exports in April over payments from Baghdad
to companies working in the region. It restarted them, but
warned it would cut shipments by mid-September if there were no
progress on payments.
'TURNING ON THE FAWCET'
Inevitably, when exports stop, some wells have to be shut
down. But Stein said up to 80,000 bpd of the field's full
105,000 bpd capacity could be kept running through local sales
and deliveries to the Bazian refinery.
"This is a very easy field to operate. It's almost like
turning on your fawcet," said the Texan operations manager. "It
flows naturally under its own pressure."
And if exports continue, the operation will be made simpler
and cheaper come October thanks to the installation of a new
75-km pipeline linking Taq Taq to the Khurmala dome, the
northernmost part of the giant Kirkuk oilfield.
Privately-owned KAR Group, based in Arbil, is building the
150,000 bpd pipeline, which is due to be completed by the end of
September and ready for exports by October.
On Tuesday, 90,000 barrels of crude was loaded onto 413
tankers with more than half of them making the 135-km journey to
Khurmala to deliver exports.
When production capacity reaches 150,000 bpd - a target
expected to be hit by the end of next year - up to 700 tankers
would be needed to transport the volume.
Initial plans to build a pipeline from Taq Taq, where
Anglo-Turkish Genel Energy has a controlling stake, to near the
Turkish border, are on hold.
Flows from Taq Taq, which started pumping in 2009, are due
to rise higher still by the end of next year as production and
tanker-loading facilities are expanded to 150,000 bpd.
"If we can meet that (target), we'll really be doing well,"
Stein said.
He said the expanded tanker loading facilities would provide
an 'insurance policy' if there were a pipeline disruption.
The field, which has up to 800 million barrels of oil in
place could have yet more potential. "We're looking for a
reservoir underneath," said Stein, adding that a deep well test
would be done on the field later this year.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Keiron Henderson)