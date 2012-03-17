BAGHDAD Oil exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals were restored to 1.488 million barrels per day on Friday after bad weather reduced exports on Thursday, a shipping source said.

"Weather is clear around the export ports and ships started loading crude on Friday afternoon," the source told Reuters. High winds had reduced crude exports to 768,000 bpd at the offshore export terminals on Thursday.

Exports from Basra, Iraq's main oil-exporting hub, often fluctuate widely due to weather or technical problems.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed)