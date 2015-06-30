JERUSALEM, June 30 Israel's Energy Ministry on
Tuesday unveiled a plan for the country's natural gas sector
that would leave the largest offshore project, Leviathan, in the
control of a U.S.-Israeli consortium while opening the industry
to new competition.
Under the proposed outline, Texas-based Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Group, which currently own a
number of newfound gas fields, will keep control of Leviathan,
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told a news conference.
However, Delek will have six years to sell its entire stake
in a second large field, Tamar, and Noble will have to decrease
its stake in the field to 25 percent from 36 percent.
The companies will also be forced to sell two smaller
fields, Tanin and Karish.
The outline, which was reached after Israel's antitrust
regulator ruled in December that the companies constituted a
monopoly, must receive approval from the government.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by
Tova Cohen)